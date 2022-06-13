icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jun, 2022 21:16
Stocks fall amid recession fears

Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 continue losing streak
File photo: Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 10, 2022 ©  Spencer Platt/Getty Images

All three major US stock market indices continued their downward slide on Monday, amid growing expectations of significant rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and an emerging consensus of economists that the country was entering a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,516.74 for a drop of almost 900 points, or 2.79% from the morning’s open. At one point, shortly before closing, the index of blue-chip securities was down more than 1,000 points. 

The Nasdaq Composite took a similar beating, closing at 10,809.23 and down 530.80 points, or 4.68%. A similar story was unfolding over at the S&P 500, which closed at 3,749.63, down 151.23 or 3.88% on Monday.

Year-to-date charts show all three in near free-fall since last Wednesday.

The US markets’ downward slide began in May, after the Federal Reserve announced it would raise the key interest rate by 50 basis points and start selling off assets, in order to combat runaway inflation. By May 22, stocks already had their longest losing streak since the one in 1932 that triggered the Great Depression.

Major economists are now predicting a recession by the end of the year, as gas prices soar and consumer confidence plummets. On Friday, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment gauge showed 50.2 points, a record low.

Meanwhile, the price of gas at the pump reached the national average of $5 a gallon on Saturday, an all-time high.

CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Blame game
0:00
26:21
Liberty of colonialism? Shahida Wizarat, professor at the Institute of Business Management in Karachi
0:00
28:52
