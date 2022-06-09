icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jun, 2022 15:40
HomeBusiness News

Russia filling up rainy-day fund

The move aims to ensure economic stability in the face of sanctions
Russia filling up rainy-day fund
© Getty Images / Sezeryadigar

Russia has increased its reserve fund used for emergency spending by 551.4 billion rubles ($9.5 billion), the government said on Thursday.

“The funds will be used in part to implement measures aimed at ensuring the stability of economic development in the conditions of external constraints,” the government said, referring to Western sanctions placed on Russia by the US, most of the EU, and other nations in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

The government’s reserve fund can be used for unforeseen spending not provided for in the state budget. Money from the fund is allocated to solve socially significant problems. Last year, the funds were used to tackle the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and for social payments.

The boost in reserves came from extra profits generated by oil and gas exports, which are adding hundreds of millions of dollars a day to the budget in spite of Western sanctions.

The government added 791.6 billion rubles (over $13 billion) to the fund in May.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies