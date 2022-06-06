icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jun, 2022 17:12
HomeBusiness News

US accuses Russia of profiteering – NYT

American diplomats have claimed Russia is seeking buyers for plundered Ukrainian grain, according to the NYT
US accuses Russia of profiteering – NYT
© Getty Images / Raimund Linke

The United States has accused the Kremlin of trying to profit from plundered Ukrainian grain by selling it to drought-stricken countries in Africa, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, in mid-May, the US warned 14 countries, mostly in Africa, that Russian cargo vessels were leaving ports near Ukraine laden with what a State Department cable described as “stolen Ukrainian grain.”

Washington was echoing the Ukrainian government’s accusation that Russia had grabbed up to 500,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat, worth $100 million, since the start of its military operation. Kiev has claimed that much of that has been trucked to ports in Russian Crimea, then transferred to ships, including some under Western sanctions.

According to the newspaper, “the American alert about the grain has only sharpened the dilemma for African countries, many already feeling trapped between East and West,” as they are struggling with a severe food crisis.

READ MORE: African Union wants Russian sanctions lifted

As two major global breadbaskets, Russia and Ukraine normally supply about 40% of Africa’s wheat, where prices for the grain have risen 23% in the past year. 

The United Nations has warned that the continent is facing the worst hunger in decades as global food prices soar.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Client state?
0:00
29:18
No signs of light? Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute
0:00
28:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies