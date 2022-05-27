EU urges citizens to inform on sanctions violators

The ‘whistleblower tool’ was created for people to report on violators of the restrictions on Russia and Belarus

The European Commission on Friday announced the introduction of an anonymous online platform for people to report any violations of sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

“Aware of anyone violating EU sanctions on Russia or Belarus? We have created an online tool for whistleblowers to contact us and report violations of EU sanctions,” the EC tweeted.

The commission also said on its website that “sharing first-hand information” can be a powerful tool to help uncover cases of violations, including evasion and circumvention.

“By voluntarily providing us with information about EU sanctions violations of which you might be aware, you can help us investigate such practices and ensure sanctions compliance in the EU,” it said.

The statement noted that anyone can report anonymously, with the guarantee that their identity will be protected.

