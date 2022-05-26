icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 May, 2022 11:00
Russia not leaving global economy – Putin

Attempts by the West to isolate the country will fail, according to the president
© Getty Images / Yuliya Baturina / 500px

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia is not going to leave the global economic arena despite Western attempts to squeeze it out. It is simply impossible, he stressed.

According to Putin, who was addressing the Eurasian Economic Forum via video link, the countries that are seeking to harm Russia with the sanctions are hurting themselves.

“Russia is getting stronger in some ways because of the sanctions,” he said.

The president noted that today, more and more countries in the world want to and will pursue an independent economic policy.

The priority today is the development of national technologies in key areas, and Russia has taken the necessary steps, Putin said.

“Russia starts acquiring new competences, focusing on breakthrough technologies,” he explained, adding that the government will not only implement import substitution but will also develop domestic industries.

Regarding the mass withdrawal of foreign companies from Russia, the president said other companies will take their place.

