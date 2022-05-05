 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 May, 2022 10:36
HomeBusiness News

Turkish inflation out of control

The 70% spike is attributed to rising energy prices
Turkish inflation out of control
©  byakkaya

Consumer prices in Turkey soared by 69.97% in April compared to the same month last year, according to official data released on Thursday. Inflation has soared amid rising energy prices against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and due to a lira crash late last year.

The figure, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, exceeded the central bank’s estimate of 68% and represents the steepest increase in two decades. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 7.25%. Food prices have risen by 89% since last year, and transportation costs by 105.86%. According to the data, the annual core inflation was 52.37%.

The government hopes that the rising cost of living – fueled by increased commodity prices attributed to the Ukraine conflict – will begin to slow down after May.

Turkey imports 93% of the oil and 99% of the gas it consumes. Sanctions piled on Russia’s energy sector over the conflict in Ukraine and other geopolitical factors have led to a worldwide rally of oil and gas prices.

READ MORE: Turkish opposition activist gets life in prison

The Turkish lira lost 44% of its value against the US dollar last year after Turkey’s central bank cut interest rates by a full percentage point in November – the third cut since September – and signaled it would slash rates again in December, in an attempt to curb rising inflation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
Lured to the precipice? Madhav Nalapat, director of geopolitics & international relations at Manipal University
0:00
30:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies