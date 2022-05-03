 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 May, 2022 10:06
Emerging gas suppliers expected to replace Russia – media

The 272-meter gas carrier 'Karmol LNGT Powership Africa' is moored off Dakar on the coast of Senegal. © Bernd von Jutrczenka / picture alliance via Getty Images

The European Union will turn to Africa to replace imports of natural gas from Russia, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Countries in Africa, such as Nigeria, Senegal, and Angola, offer largely untapped potential for liquified natural gas, the media outlet cites a draft EU document it reviewed. The European Commission is set to announce its plans for energy cooperation with the western African nations and other suppliers later this month as part of efforts to cut its energy reliance on Moscow amid the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine, Bloomberg adds. The EU pledged to slash Russian gas imports by two-thirds by next year and to eliminate its dependence before 2030.

To achieve that, Europe has to reset its relationships with traditional suppliers and reach out to new emerging ones, the EU document adds, as the bloc needs to boost its LNG imports by 50 billion cubic meters a year until 2030 and increase shipments of pipeline gas from countries other than Russia.

To meet its goal, the EU must fully implement its agreement with the US for the delivery of liquified natural gas (LNG), and also extend trade with suppliers such as Egypt, Israel, Azerbaijan and Australia.

The EU’s push to wean itself off Russian gas flow in line with Ukraine-related sanctions led to increased purchases by Europe amid already growing global demand and high LNG prices. Russia has been a major supplier of energy to the EU, meeting roughly 40% of the bloc’s demand for natural gas.

