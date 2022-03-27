 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2022 10:43
France eyes up floating LNG terminal – reports

The French government is reportedly planning to build a floating facility for receiving American LNG
The French authorities are reportedly considering proposals for the construction of a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the northern port of Le Havre.

The proposed LNG terminal is being negotiated with energy company TotalEnergies, and is expected to serve networks run by French gas utility Engie, Les Echos newspaper reported on Saturday.

The project is expected to reduce the country’s reliance on Russian natural gas, as well as increasing the country’s import capacity.

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine prompted the EU to follow US moves to introduce sanctions against Moscow. As part of the sanction agenda, members of the bloc are struggling to curtail supplies of Russian natural gas, exacerbating the energy market crunch that hit the region during the Covid pandemic.

On Friday, Washington and Brussels said the US would supply 15 billion cubic meters of LNG to the EU in 2022 to help wean it off Russian energy.

