 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Mar, 2022 11:37
HomeBusiness News

Gas payments in rubles would backfire on EU sanctions – experts

The bloc will have to buy rubles from Russia’s central bank
Gas payments in rubles would backfire on EU sanctions – experts
© Getty Images / Chris Collins

The switch to rubles for gas payments, announced earlier this week by Russian President Vladimir Putin, would force the European Union to circumvent its own anti-Russia sanctions if it wants to keep the gas flowing in, Germany’s Der Spiegel reported, citing economy experts.

According to Düsseldorf economist Jens Südekum, in order to pay for gas deliveries, Europe would have to buy rubles from the Central Bank of Russia, which earlier this month was placed on an EU sanctions list. The measure prohibits any financial transactions between the Russian financial regulator and EU.

Putin is indirectly forcing us to bypass our own sanctions,” Südekum told the publication. Another expert, Klaus-Jürgen Gern of the Institute for World Economics in Kiel, added that, due to the importance of Russian gas to EU nations (40% of the bloc’s gas needs are covered by Russian imports), the proposed measure “will exert massive pressure on the Western world” and effectively “make their sanctions absurd.

What buying gas in rubles means for Russia and the West READ MORE: What buying gas in rubles means for Russia and the West

Furthermore, if the change comes to pass, it will result in the rapid strengthening of Russia’s national currency, the ruble, currencies expert Peter Bofinger told the publication.

If Western gas consumers are now forced to buy rubles for dollars or euros, the demand for the Russian currency and hence its exchange rate will rise,” he explained.

Although the mechanism of switching to rubles for gas payments is still in the works, the announcement of the change alone has left Russia’s importers seriously puzzled, and dragged the ruble to a three-week high earlier this week. After all, under the worst-case scenario, Russia could turn off the taps on its gas pipes and, with no way to find an alternative source of the commodity fast-enough, that is precisely what is generally feared. 

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world go unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world go unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Too rational questions? (E428)
0:00
27:11
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Sanctions madness!
0:00
27:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies