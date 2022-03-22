 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Mar, 2022 14:18
HomeBusiness News

More Russian money and property seized in Europe

Assets worth $1.7 billion frozen in Italy and the Netherlands
More Russian money and property seized in Europe
A file photo dated November 18, 2017, shows the 'SY A' yacht, owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko as it refuels by a tanker in Mugla, Turkiye. © Sabri Kesen / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Italy and the Netherlands have frozen assets worth $1.7 billion belonging to Russian citizens, in line with the bloc’s sanctions against their country, the media reported on Tuesday.

Italy seized assets worth over $882 million (€800 million) belonging to wealthy Russians on the EU blacklists, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Italian parliament via video link, ANSA news agency has reported.

Earlier this month, the Italian government said it had frozen Russian assets worth around €140 million ($154 million). Among the seized equities were two yachts belonging to billionaires Alexei Mordashov and Gennady Timchenko, and several properties worth €28 million belonging to other individuals. Later, the government also reported a seizure of what is said to be the largest private sailing-assisted motor yacht in the world, a $580-million vessel linked to Russian businessman Andrei Melnichenko.

In a separate development, the Netherlands also announced a freeze of more Russian assets on Tuesday. As of March 21, the Netherlands has frozen nearly €392 million in Russian assets and transactions, Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag wrote in a letter to the Lower House of the Dutch Parliament.

According to the letter published on the website of the Dutch government, the largest part, €242 million, constitutes assets placed with trust offices. Nearly €145 million was frozen in banks and almost €4 million in asset management firms. Nearly €380,000 has been frozen in pensions.

Russian treasure hunt task force set up by the West READ MORE: Russian treasure hunt task force set up by the West

Last week, the Netherlands reported a seizure of €200 million in Russian property. Dutch newspaper the Financieele Dagblad (fd.nl) says its investigation revealed the Netherlands hosts more than €80 billion in Russian assets.

EU sanctions against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine have targeted more than 500 Russian individuals or entities, whose assets and financial resources are subject to seizures as EU countries locate them and trace them to their owners. The EU, together with its allies the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and the UK, established a task force specifically for that purpose.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Russia speaks!
0:00
26:34
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies