Poland threatens to punish companies that stay in Russia

Firms that refuse to leave could be hit with extra taxes

Poland’s government is proposing to introduce additional taxes on any of the country’s companies that continue to operate in Russia, government spokesman Piotr Muller said at press conference in Warsaw on Monday.

According to Muller, the issue of additional taxation for entities that continue business activities in Russia is being discussed.

“There should be a clear signal that there is no agreement for international corporations to be shielded by money in a situation where this money is fueling Russia’s military behemoth,” the spokesman said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw is planning to “raise a question on how to freeze and confiscate Russian property in the country,” citing similar steps taken by some Western countries.

