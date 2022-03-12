 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Mar, 2022 12:17
Italy seizes $580mn yacht owned by Russian tycoon

The world’s biggest sailing yacht was seized in the port of Trieste
Sailing yacht “A” owned by Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko in Trieste, Italy. © AFP / Jure Makovec

The Italian authorities have seized a yacht belonging to Andrey Melnichenko, the owner of major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK.

The move comes just days after the billionaire was included on the EU’s sanction list along with 13 other businessmen from Russia.

According to the Italian government, the world’s biggest sailing yacht was seized at the northern port of Trieste on March 11.

The 143-meter (470-foot) vessel, designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug in Germany, is reportedly worth €530 million ($578 million).

Last week, Italian police seized villas and yachts worth $156 million from five Russians who have been placed on the EU sanctions list over alleged ties to President Vladimir Putin over the conflict of Ukraine.

