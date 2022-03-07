Musk urges Europe to return to nuclear power

The billionaire also said oil and gas outputs must be increased to offset Russia's influence

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk called on Europe to restart its dormant nuclear power stations and expand its current energy output on Sunday amid Russia’s military conflict with Ukraine.

In a series of Twitter posts, Musk wrote that it was “hopefully” now “extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones.”

“This is *critical* to national and international security,” he warned as the West continues to sanction Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

Musk also argued that nuclear energy was “vastly better for global warming than burning hydrocarbons,” and rejected radiation concerns by vowing to “eat locally grown food on TV” near nuclear power stations that the public considers to be “the worst.”

Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe

Despite Musk’s calls, it would likely take years for Europe to restart its nuclear power stations, which have gradually been shut down across the continent in favor of green energy commitments.

Germany shut down half of its nuclear power plants in December as part of the country’s plan to phase out nuclear energy following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. In the same month, Belgium reached an agreement to close its nuclear power stations by 2025.

France has remained one of the few European countries to stick with nuclear energy, with French President Emmanuel Macron announcing the construction of six new reactors last month.

On Friday, Musk also called for the West to “increase oil & gas output immediately,” arguing that “extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures.”

“Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports,” he said.