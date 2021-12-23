 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2021 14:14
HomeWorld News

Belgium to part ways with nuclear plants

The Belgian government has reached an agreement which will see its nuclear power stations close by 2025, although the possibility of extending the life of two reactors remains open.
Belgium to part ways with nuclear plants
Steam billows from one of the cooling towers of the Doel nuclear plant of Electrabel, the Belgian unit of French company Engie, in Doel near Antwerp, Belgium (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

On Thursday, Belgium’s seven-party coalition hammered out an agreement on nuclear power. The deal, which was agreed just a week before the end-of-2021 deadline, will see all the country’s nuclear power plants close by 2025. Lawmakers made the accord after talks that went on throughout the night. 

As part of the deal, there remains an option to extend the life of two of the country’s seven reactors. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said it was possible that certain nuclear reactors could operate for longer, but he contended it was “very unlikely.”

The agreement brings to an end months of debate within the government, with the Greens demanding that a 2003 law setting out a nuclear exit be respected, and the liberals favoring extending the life of two of the country’s newest reactors.

Belgium plans to have completed decommissioning by 2045, with the first reactor due to close on October 1, 2022.

The country’s two nuclear plants and seven reactors are managed by French power giant Engie. The closures will see Belgium move in the same direction as Germany, with nuclear being phased out.

Belgium must now address a shortfall in future energy supplies. The winner of a contract to build a new gas power station near Brussels recently had its permit rejected. The license may be granted on appeal by March 15.

Despite the move away from nuclear power plants, the government has backed a 100-million-euro ($113 million) investment into researching new nuclear technology, with a focus on smaller modular reactors.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia
Putin sets out military threats facing Russia EXPLAINER
Premier League Covid carnage: What exactly is going on?
Premier League Covid carnage: What exactly is going on? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies