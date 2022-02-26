 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Feb, 2022 14:39
HomeBusiness News

Chinese banks limit financing for Russian purchases – media

The two largest lenders reportedly restricted funding for the purchase of Russian commodities
Chinese banks limit financing for Russian purchases – media
© Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

China’s largest public financial institutions are reportedly limiting financing to purchase raw materials from Russia under the threat of sanctions from the US and allies over the military operation in Ukraine.

The step, which might only be temporary, was taken by at least two of China’s largest state-controlled banks, ICBC and Bank of China, which are at major risk of secondary sanctions from Washington, Bloomberg news agency reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

ICBC, the world’s biggest bank by assets, and Bank of China, the country’s largest commercial bank for currency trading, could potentially lose access to the dollar, as financing purchases of Russian commodities may be regarded as support for Moscow.

The news comes amid geopolitical turmoil after Russia launched a “special military operation” in the Donbass on Thursday morning, at the request of the region’s recently recognized Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People’s Republics, vowing to “demilitarize” Ukraine and defend the people against “aggression” by Kiev.

Moscow may nationalize assets of foreigners – former Russian president READ MORE: Moscow may nationalize assets of foreigners – former Russian president

Since the outbreak of conflict, the US, EU, and other allied nations have moved ahead with sanctions on various sectors of the Russian economy, blacklisting officials, and halting air service to and from Russia.

In recent years, China has increased purchases of Russian commodities, with nearly 30% of Russian oil and gas currently consumed by the world’s second biggest economy. The nations agreed to boost cooperation in the financial sector and on the supply of gas during the latest visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

On Friday, China abstained from a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine, demanding the immediate withdrawal of troops, which was vetoed by Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies