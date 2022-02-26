Moscow may nationalize assets of foreigners – former Russian president

Dmitry Medvedev has called for tit-for-tat measures over the freezing of Russian assets abroad

The former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, hasn’t ruled out nationalizing the Russian-based assets of foreigners registered in “hostile jurisdictions.”

The harsh step may be taken in response to the seizure of funds of Russian citizens abroad, the ex-leader, who is currently deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, posted on Facebook.

“They also threaten to seize the money of Russian citizens and Russian companies abroad <…> But this will have to be answered quite symmetrically,” Medvedev, the president of Russia from 2008-2012, said.

The comments come as Washington and allies have introduced a wide range of sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in the Donbass that was started at the request of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People’s Republics, the independence of which was recognized by the Kremlin earlier this week.

The official added that the sanctions could lead to the “arrest of funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia,” saying that “nationalization of property of people who are registered in hostile jurisdictions” is also possible.

Medvedev also highlighted that he is “deeply indifferent about widely advertised restrictions of rights abroad.”

“By the way, for the record, neither me nor my family members didn’t have and don’t have either foreign accounts or any property abroad,” he said.

