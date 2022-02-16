 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022 09:44
HomeBusiness News

South Korea may punish Tesla

EV maker accused of exaggerating distance that some of its cars can travel
South Korea may punish Tesla
© AFP / Jung Yeon-Je

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) is weighing imposing penalties against US automaker Tesla, after the regulator found out that the company had embellished the specifications of its batteries.

The regulator sent a report to the electric vehicle (EV) producer stating that it had exaggerated the mileage of some of its models, including the Model 3, in violation of Korea’s Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising.

“We plan to hold a general meeting to review and determine the extent to which the automaker has violated the law and decide the level of sanctions,” an official at the KFTC told Reuters on Wednesday.

According to the company’s website, the Model 3 is able to travel 528 kilometers (328 miles) on a single charge. 

Tesla fights back against JPMorgan over Musk tweet READ MORE: Tesla fights back against JPMorgan over Musk tweet

The South Korean regulator says that the range may fall short of this if the temperature drops below freezing.

Moreover, the KFTC is also considering imposing penalties against the world’s most valuable automaker for not refunding deposits to customers who cancelled online purchases before their vehicle orders were put in place.

In South Korea, Tesla requires customers to pay a deposit of 100,000 won ($84) when buying vehicles online, but deposits were allegedly not refunded upon customers’ order cancellations.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies