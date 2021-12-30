 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2021 15:02
HomeBusiness News

Bank hands out millions in Christmas blunder

Santander is now racing to recoup the cash
Bank hands out millions in Christmas blunder
© AFP / Leon Neal

Spanish bank Santander has mistakenly paid out £130 million ($175 million) to nearly 75,000 people and businesses in the UK in a Christmas Day slip-up. The lender is now racing to retrieve the lost funds.

The blunder occurred on December 25, when payments from 2,000 business accounts were made twice.

“We’re sorry that due to a technical issue, some payments from our corporate clients were incorrectly duplicated on the recipients’ accounts,” a spokesperson for Banco Santander said.

“None of our clients were at any point left out of pocket as a result and we will be working hard with many banks across the UK to recover the duplicated transactions over the coming days.”

The money reportedly went to accounts at such banks as Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Co-operative Bank, and Virgin Money UK.

Southeast Asia’s largest bank brought to its knees READ MORE: Southeast Asia’s largest bank brought to its knees

The lenders are expected to “look to recover the money from their customers’ accounts,” Santander said, stressing that it may contact people directly to get the money back.

However, it’s not yet clear how the financial institutions will react if customers have already spent the funds, as returning the money may push them into an overdraft.

Santander runs 450 branches across the UK, and employs 20,000 British staff. The bank manages £209 billion in customer loans and £201 billion of client funds.

The accidental payments reportedly came out of Santander’s own reserves, meaning its clients weren’t affected.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis?
Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies