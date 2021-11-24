 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Southeast Asia’s largest bank brought to its knees

24 Nov, 2021 10:21
People queue up to withdraw money from DBS ATMs at a mall in Singapore, May 3, 2016. © Reuters / Edgar Su
Singapore’s DBS Group, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, has faced two consecutive days of mass disruption in its online banking services.

Technical problems with access control servers caused disruptions of DBS’ payments app, with thousands of customers complaining online that they couldn’t log in to their accounts and threatening to switch banks on Tuesday.

Hours after a fix to the first outage was announced, the second outage hit the app.

DBS on Wednesday assured its clients that technical problems are being solved, while their deposits are “safe” and can be accessed via the bank’s branches and phone banking services.

This week’s outage is the biggest DBS glitch since 2010, when the bank’s ATMs malfunctioned, resulting in a supervisory action from Singapore’s financial regulator.

DBS is the largest bank in Southeast Asia, with $491.9 billion in assets, over 24,000 employees, 250 branches and 1,100 ATM machines across 50 different cities.

