24 Dec, 2021 15:48
Apple payment system ruled a monopoly

The top competition regulator in the Netherlands ruled that the US tech corporation Apple broke competition laws, and ordered changes to the company’s App Store payment policies.
The Apple Store at Leidseplein in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. © AFP / ANP / Olaf Kraak

According to the ruling unsealed by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), the iPhone maker faces a fine of up to €50 million ($56.6 million) if it fails to comply with the order.

The ruling regarded the fact that the California-based corporation obliges software developers to use Apple’s in-app payment system, violating anti-monopoly regulations.

Apple has been under fire for the past year over its payment policy via the App Store. Businesses complained about the provision forcing app developers to only use Apple’s payment system.

Meanwhile, developers had to pay a 15-30% fee to use the in-app purchase system (IAP).The Dutch regulator launched the probe into Apple’s practices back in 2019 to determine if the company was guilty of abusing its dominant market position.

This ruling is the first to establish that Apple abuses its market position, although the company has been sued in several countries.

