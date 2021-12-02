This iconic movie home can be yours for one night

Airbnb has announced it is renting out the original ‘Home Alone’ house during this festive period while the McCallister family is “away on their annual trip.”

According to the rental platform, up to four guests will be able to stay in the Chicago house for one night, on December 12, for just $25. The address will be given once the booking, which opens on December 7, is completed.

“Celebrate the season McCallister-style, ya filthy animals. For the first time ever, one crew of mischief makers can book a holiday in the timeless house where the Home Alone story began (without the interruption of pesky intruders),” Airbnb said on Instagram.

get ready to celebrate the holidays on the most boring street in the united states of america... because the timeless house where the home alone story began is officially bookable on airbnb. 🎄filthy animals can request to book on december 7 at 1pm CT. https://t.co/HcTybz2Dd8pic.twitter.com/JSm59Jeo1C — Airbnb (@Airbnb) December 1, 2021

Guests will be welcomed by actor Devin Ratray, who played Kevin McCallister’s older brother Buzz. His pet tarantula that terrified the Wet Bandits will be there too because it wouldn’t be Christmas without an arachnid, said Airbnb.

Visitors will also be treated to “Chicago’s finest pizza” during a screening of the movie’s remake, titled ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’, which was released last month.

