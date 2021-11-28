 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

EU state admits Russian counter-sanctions have caused serious damage to trade

28 Nov, 2021 13:12
Get short URL
EU state admits Russian counter-sanctions have caused serious damage to trade
© Global Look Press / Sabine Lubenow
Reciprocal measures introduced by the Kremlin in response to anti-Russian sanctions have severely hit mutual trade between Moscow and Athens, with Greek exports to the country reportedly halved over the past seven years.

“Russian counter-sanctions have bashed Greek exports, which have been cut in half since 2014. This is especially the case for fresh fruit, vegetables, fish and dairy products,” Varvitsiotis Miltiadis, Greece’s alternate minister of foreign affairs, said in an interview with TASS. 

Read more
Europe’s imports of Russian goods soar 50% in 2021 despite lingering sanctions – Eurostat Europe’s imports of Russian goods soar 50% in 2021 despite lingering sanctions – Eurostat

According to the official, Greek manufacturers are currently ramping up their efforts to increase the share of the country’s products in the Russian market by boosting sales of other goods that are not subject to sanctions.

The Russian authorities placed an import ban on a number of food products from EU member states in 2014, after relations between Moscow and Brussels dramatically declined as a result of economic sanctions introduced by the EU against Russia. The step has drawn harsh criticism from citizens and companies in both Russia and the EU, and sparked a wave of protests among European farmers.

“Tourism is of particular importance to us since it helps to reduce the vast trade deficit we have with Russia, our traditional source of energy and grains,” Miltiadis said.

The diplomat added that Greece couldn’t welcome as many Russian visitors as it used to in recent years, due to Covid-related restrictions. However, the country’s hoteliers hope for a swift recovery in tourist numbers from Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies