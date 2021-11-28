Homes shaken by 7.5-magnitude quake (VIDEOS)

Peru was struck by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on Sunday, with frightened locals posting videos online of their homes shaking and debris falling.

The epicenter of the quake was located some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the town of Barranca in the northern part of the country, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no reports as yet of any deaths or major destruction caused by the disaster, which occurred in a sparsely populated area in the Amazon rainforest.

The significant depth of the quake – some 100 kilometers (60 miles) – had also reduced the impact of the tremors, but they were still felt as far away as the Peruvian capital Lima, separated from Barranca by almost 200 kilometers, as well as in neighboring Ecuador and Colombia.

Despite the quake hitting the coastal area, there was no danger of a tsunami, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

However, a tsunami almost occurred in one man’s swimming pool as a video on Twitter showed.

Other clips, uploaded online by witnesses in Peru, pictured the tremors and minor damage being done to buildings by the remote quake.

