The Keiser Report gives the lowdown on bitcoin

18 Nov, 2021 11:35
© Getty Images
Max Keiser talks to Robert Breedlove, the founder and CEO of Parallax Digital, a services firm specializing in crypto asset investments and digital securities consulting.

They discuss what money is, what it’s not, and how people mistake these two sides of the coin. The entrepreneur also breaks down what bitcoin is and what makes it different from all other crypto assets.

