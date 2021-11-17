 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boom Bust explores what’s next for gas market as Germany puts brakes on Russian pipeline

17 Nov, 2021 14:25
© Unsplash.com
European natural gas prices soared on Tuesday after Germany suspended certification of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline, saying it can only certify companies organized in compliance with German law.

Boom Bust discusses the latest with a panel of guests to find out what all of this could mean for the global gas market, and for Europe in particular.

