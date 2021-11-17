Boom Bust explores what’s next for gas market as Germany puts brakes on Russian pipeline
17 Nov, 2021 14:25
European natural gas prices soared on Tuesday after Germany suspended certification of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline, saying it can only certify companies organized in compliance with German law.
Boom Bust discusses the latest with a panel of guests to find out what all of this could mean for the global gas market, and for Europe in particular.
