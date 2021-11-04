Brussels comments on future of nuclear power amid widespread energy crisis

The European Commission is ready to support EU nations opting to develop nuclear energy, according to European Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans.

“Resorting to atomic energy remains a sovereign right of states, and for this reason the EU Commission will not oppose the nations that would decide to resort to this option for the future,” the Dutch politician said in an interview with Italian daily newspaper Stampa.

His comments come amid a devastating energy crisis that has hit the region over the past month, sending natural gas prices spiking nearly fivefold.

Timmermans has drawn attention to the advantages of nuclear energy, noting that it is free from carbon dioxide emissions.

“But the stations need energy to function, and there are three drawbacks: radioactive waste, and we are striving for waste-free energy production, so nuclear power cannot be completely green,” he said.

“There are certain risks associated with this energy, and if the cost of renewable sources falls, the cost of developing nuclear energy may rise,” Timmermans added.

He expressed hope that the current rise in energy prices for traditional fossil fuels would be temporary.

“The sooner we make the transition to energy based on renewable sources, the sooner the risks of price increases will decrease,” the politician said.

