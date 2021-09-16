 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Natural gas deficit may force Europeans to switch back to coal – expert

16 Sep, 2021 11:40
Get short URL
Natural gas deficit may force Europeans to switch back to coal – expert
© Getty Images / kodda
Rising gas prices will force European countries to restrain their ambitions to phase out coal and fossil fuels, according to an expert on EU energy markets, Simonas Vileikis.

“Underfilled storage facilities continue to push the price of gas higher. If the facilities are not refilled now, and the winter turns out to be rather severe, EU nations may be forced to reactivate thermal power plants operating on other types of fuel, including coal, to compensate for the lack of electricity,” Vileikis told TASS.

Also on rt.com Surging energy prices in Europe force UK plants to shut down

On Wednesday, European prices for gas hit a multi-year high of almost $970 per 1,000 cubic meters, extending the unprecedented rally seen over the past weeks. The surge in prices is projected to trigger power outages in the EU during the winter.

Steep gas prices have reportedly become a driver in lifting carbon and coal prices to record highs as well. Among the other factors contributing to higher energy costs, according to analysts, include low wind generation and nuclear plant unavailability across the continent.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies