Russia's parliament threatens to increase fines for American tech giants after Google fails to comply with country's internet laws
According to Vasily Piskarev, chairman of the Duma Commission for Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs, the idea to strengthen the punishment was triggered primarily by the behavior of Google, which has repeatedly refused to pay fines handed down by the authorities.
"The company's management shamefacedly evades answering the claims brought against it, and is willing to tolerate multimillion-dollar fines, demonstrating that they have the full might of the United States behind their backs," Piskarev said in a statement. "Strict amendments to the laws regarding the liability of both offending companies and managers responsible for their work in Russia could be the answer."Also on rt.com ‘Don’t interfere in our elections,’ Russian regulators tell US tech giants Apple & Google, in row over ‘foreign agent’ campaign
Google has been fined repeatedly in recent months for failing to remove content that is banned in Russia, such as calls for teenagers to attend a rally in support of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny. It has also been punished for refusing to locate servers with Russian users' data within the country. Overall, the total amount of fines issued to the tech giant in Russia exceeds 32 million rubles ($439,000). They have paid about 10% of this figure.
Earlier this month, a court in Moscow banned Google from displaying the phrase "smart voting" in search results, in a case also linked to the imprisoned Navalny, this time in relation to his election strategy. Google is yet to block the term.
On Monday, the Moscow office of the American tech giant was visited by bailiffs seeking the money owed to the courts. The company's lawyer told the officials that the building was the office of OOO Google – a Russian entity – rather than Google LLC, based in California, telling the officials to go to the US office to collect the fines.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.