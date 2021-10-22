Funds investing in Russia raise $130 million in one week

The net inflow to funds investing in Russian assets and bonds has quadrupled in one week, BCS Global Markets review shows.

“Russian stocks and bonds for the week showed net inflows of $130 million against inflows of $30 million in the previous week,” the company said in its latest review.

BCS Global Markets provides data from the Emerging Portfolio Fund Research (EPFR) organization, which monitors the inflow and outflow of money to investment funds and the distribution of funds.

Global investors have recently increased their purchases of funds focused on the Russian stock market, which has seen both the ruble and major stocks climb to record highs on soaring energy prices. The highest returns on investments in September came from funds focused on the shares of Russian oil and gas companies.

The ruble was the only emerging market currency to gain against the US dollar in September and continued its climb this month, reaching levels last seen back in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Russia’s stocks outperformed the stocks of other developing nations as a broad range of developing equities declined. Russia’s ruble-based MOEX benchmark hit a record high of 4,292.7 points last week before slightly correcting this week. At the opening of trading on Friday, MOEX was trading slightly higher, gaining 0.11% to 4223.4 points by 06:00 GMT.

The dollar-denominated RTS index briefly exceeded 1,900 points this week for the first time since August 2011. In the early hours on Friday, it traded around 1,873, gaining 0,29% from the previous close.

