Boom Bust looks at a possible criminal investigation into Amazon’s market dominance

20 Oct, 2021 09:50
© AFP / SEBASTIEN BOZON
US House lawmakers are threatening to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, saying the tech giant has one “final chance” to correct previous testimony by executives about its competition practices.

Brent Jabbour and Rachel Blevins discuss the issue of undercutting practices Big Tech engage in to sell their products on global platforms.

