 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Bad economics or outright fraud? Keiser Report looks at how the fiat world drives multiple supply crises & how bitcoin could help

16 Oct, 2021 11:34
Get short URL
Bad economics or outright fraud? Keiser Report looks at how the fiat world drives multiple supply crises & how bitcoin could help
© Getty Images / supersizer
The global supply chains are collapsing, leaving empty shelves and people queuing for basic goods, but stock prices continue to rise because of money-printing behind the scenes, collapsing the value of currencies.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert are trying to figure out whether it is all due to poorly managed economics or an undisguised fraud by fat cats at the helm. They also speculate how bitcoin could help the situation, drawing the example of El Salvador with its volcano-energy mining – on Keiser Report.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies