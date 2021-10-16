Bad economics or outright fraud? Keiser Report looks at how the fiat world drives multiple supply crises & how bitcoin could help

The global supply chains are collapsing, leaving empty shelves and people queuing for basic goods, but stock prices continue to rise because of money-printing behind the scenes, collapsing the value of currencies.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert are trying to figure out whether it is all due to poorly managed economics or an undisguised fraud by fat cats at the helm. They also speculate how bitcoin could help the situation, drawing the example of El Salvador with its volcano-energy mining – on Keiser Report.

