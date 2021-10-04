 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s oil output hits record high in September

4 Oct, 2021 09:30
Russia’s oil output hits record high in September
© AP
Oil and gas condensate production in Russia increased by 7.5% last month in annual terms to 43.859 million tons, according to data from the statistical unit of the country’s Energy Ministry, CDU-TEK.

Statistics show that last month’s production increased at a record pace in 13 months, by 2.6% in monthly terms.

All the major Russian energy companies boosted oil and condensate output last month. Rosneft’s oil production in September was up by 8.1% to 16.5 million tons, while Lukoil’s output increased by 9.9%, to 6.38 million tons. Surgutneftegaz in September increased production by 8.3%, to 4.64 million tons. Gazprom Neft produced 4.63 million tons last month, which is 3.4% more than in 2020. The company’s production has amounted to 42 million tons since the beginning of the year.

Data also showed that Russian oil exports in January-September dropped by 5.6% compared to the same period last year, to 166.2 million tons. The decrease in exports was the result of Russia’s adherence to the OPEC+ production cuts agreement.

Meanwhile, in September, Russian oil exports increased by 4.1% to 18.6 million tons. Crude exports to non-CIS countries grew by 8.5% last month, to 17.8 million tons. Russian oil exports to CIS countries amounted to 8.7 million tons since the beginning of the year.

