Russia’s oil output hits record high in September

Oil and gas condensate production in Russia increased by 7.5% last month in annual terms to 43.859 million tons, according to data from the statistical unit of the country’s Energy Ministry, CDU-TEK.

Statistics show that last month’s production increased at a record pace in 13 months, by 2.6% in monthly terms.

All the major Russian energy companies boosted oil and condensate output last month. Rosneft’s oil production in September was up by 8.1% to 16.5 million tons, while Lukoil’s output increased by 9.9%, to 6.38 million tons. Surgutneftegaz in September increased production by 8.3%, to 4.64 million tons. Gazprom Neft produced 4.63 million tons last month, which is 3.4% more than in 2020. The company’s production has amounted to 42 million tons since the beginning of the year.

Also on rt.com Russia getting off the oil needle, Putin says

Data also showed that Russian oil exports in January-September dropped by 5.6% compared to the same period last year, to 166.2 million tons. The decrease in exports was the result of Russia’s adherence to the OPEC+ production cuts agreement.

Meanwhile, in September, Russian oil exports increased by 4.1% to 18.6 million tons. Crude exports to non-CIS countries grew by 8.5% last month, to 17.8 million tons. Russian oil exports to CIS countries amounted to 8.7 million tons since the beginning of the year.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section