We’re all going to be trillionaires because US dollar has no bottom & bitcoin has no top – Max Keiser

21 Jan, 2021 11:34
Hosts of the Keiser Report, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, look at the very large stimulus package the Biden Administration hopes to pass. The $1.9 trillion economic and healthcare relief plan was revealed last week.

This is said to be the largest economic response in US history, Stacy notes. “They are just throwing money while everybody is in lockdown an at home, the economy is in shambles, all the small businesses we think are closed, we have no more price signals,” she says. 

Max agrees, saying: “They’ve been arguing there won’t be inflation, now they are saying they will print some money.” He adds: “We are all going to be trillionaires because fiat has no bottom. The dollar has no bottom and bitcoin has no top. So contemplate this.”

