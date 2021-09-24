Will the US government default on its huge debt or simply print more money? RT’s Boom Bust finds out
24 Sep, 2021 11:00
A government shutdown deadline is looming in the United States, as Congress is unable to agree on suspending the nation’s debt ceiling.
Boom Bust discusses the potential fallout from a possible US debt default with Michele Schneider of the Market Gauge Group.
