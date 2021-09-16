 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
AMC cinemas to accept other cryptocurrencies in addition to bitcoin

16 Sep, 2021 14:35
An AMC theatre in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US © Reuters / Carlo Allegri
The world’s largest cinema chain AMC Entertainment has announced it is expanding the range of cryptocurrencies it will accept for online ticket and concession payments.

"Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheaters has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash," company CEO Adam Aron tweeted.

In August, AMC announced it would start accepting bitcoin by the end of the year at its US theaters, making it the first cinema chain to accept crypto as a payment option. The announcement came amid attempts by the world’s biggest cinema chain to boost revenue in order to bounce back from the Covid pandemic.

Earlier in January, shares in AMC Entertainment skyrocketed, becoming one of the most highly speculative assets amid the short squeeze triggered by retail traders on Reddit’s infamous WallStreetBets forum.

