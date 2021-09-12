Gazprom’s revenue surges 84% on booming gas exports

The gas export proceeds of Russian energy giant Gazprom between January and July grew 1.8 times compared with the same period of the previous year and amounted to over $23 billion, according to Russia's Federal Customs Service.

Statistics showed that the physical volume of gas exports during the reported period reached 123.8 billion cubic meters, marking a growth of almost 15%.

Also on rt.com Gazprom stock surges in Moscow as Nord Stream 2 construction completed

In July, Gazprom exported $3.48 billion-worth of natural gas, a decrease of 2.1% on the previous month.

According to data tracked by the customs service, the average export price of Russian gas in July rose to $245.12 per 1,000 cubic meters, compared to $226.5 in June and $199.7 in May.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section