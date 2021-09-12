 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gazprom’s revenue surges 84% on booming gas exports

12 Sep, 2021 05:57
© Gazprom / Facebook
The gas export proceeds of Russian energy giant Gazprom between January and July grew 1.8 times compared with the same period of the previous year and amounted to over $23 billion, according to Russia's Federal Customs Service.

Statistics showed that the physical volume of gas exports during the reported period reached 123.8 billion cubic meters, marking a growth of almost 15%.

In July, Gazprom exported $3.48 billion-worth of natural gas, a decrease of 2.1% on the previous month.

According to data tracked by the customs service, the average export price of Russian gas in July rose to $245.12 per 1,000 cubic meters, compared to $226.5 in June and $199.7 in May.

