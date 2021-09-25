Russian oil reserves to last 30 years at current production levels – experts
“Over the past 25 years there have been ten times fewer new reserves discovered than in the previous 25 years, with many Soviet deposits being depleted,” the company said.Also on rt.com Russia running out of oil? Profitable reserves may last only another 20 years, Moscow says, citing improved tech as only solution
Besides oil and gas, the country’s other valuable reserves could also run low in a couple of decades, with the stock of diamonds and zinc sufficient for 20 years; gold and lead, for around a decade; and chromium reserves estimated to dry out in less than five years, Rosgeo warns.
The company’s data mirrors similar warnings from other sources. Last week, the acting head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Mineral Resources, Evgeny Petrov, said “profitable reserves [of oil] will last for around 20 or 21 years.” The official stressed that if Russia wants to retain its status as one of the world’s largest sellers of black gold, it will have to invest in new technologies to explore deposits that are harder to access, like those of Western Siberia.Also on rt.com Russian natural gas reserves to last another century – Gazprom
The head of Russia’s state-run energy giant Gazprom, Alexey Miller, drew a more positive picture for the country’s natural gas reserves, predicting over a century of steady supplies, with some deposits capable of delivering fuel until 2132. However, he didn’t speculate on what would happen after that.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.