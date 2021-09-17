 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russian natural gas reserves to last another century – Gazprom

17 Sep, 2021 12:54
Get short URL
Russian natural gas reserves to last another century – Gazprom
© Getty Images / Rastishka
Russia’s state-run energy giant Gazprom estimates the country’s reserves of natural gas will last 100 years with some deposits capable of delivering the fuel until 2132.

“Russia’s gas reserves, Gazprom’s gas reserves, are the largest in the world, and we won’t face supply problems during the next 100 years,” Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said during the International Business Congress (IBC).

Miller said that Gazprom is the world’s most environmentally friendly energy corporation, adding that it is planning to retain this title.

Also on rt.com Natural gas price in Europe smashes historic high as EU debates limiting Russian imports

According to Miller, Gazprom’s surplus output capacities capable of meeting peak demand amount to 150 billion cubic meters of natural gas. An ability to dramatically increase production levels in response to surging demand is Gazprom’s competitive advantage, he added.

Miller also said that China’s gas consumption is currently the fastest growing in the Asia-Pacific region. He pointed out that, in the first half of the current year, the volume of natural gas consumption in China surged 15.5%, while the volume of imports saw an increase of 23.8%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies