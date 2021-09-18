Russia resumes wheat exports to Algeria after 5yr break
According to Russian watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, a second ship is currently being loaded in the Black Sea port of Taman, and will set sail in the near future.
The world’s largest wheat exporter has been lobbying for access to the Algerian market, and is planning to send two vessels with a total of 60,000 tons of wheat in September.
The shipments mark the first major supply of Russian wheat to Algeria since 2016, excluding a cargo of 28,500 tons shipped in June.Also on rt.com Russia on track to reap another bumper grain harvest
The Russian agriculture safety watchdog also said that Algeria’s export potential exceeds seven million tons.
“The quality characteristics of the grain, which fully meet the country’s requirements for imported products, were confirmed by specialists,” the regulator added.
Russian wheat producers had no access to Algeria, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, until October last year. Back then, the North African country eased the sanitary terms regarding grains, which made it possible to offer wheat from the Black Sea with higher protein.
In total, Russia exported 79,000 tons of grain and its processed products to Algeria in the agricultural year 2020-2021. The shipments included wheat, chickpeas, flax seeds, oat and buckwheat flakes, and millet.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.