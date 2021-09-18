Russia resumes wheat exports to Algeria after 5yr break

Algeria has allowed Russian grain imports for the first time in more than five years. The first shipment of 30,000 tons of wheat is on its way to the North African nation.

According to Russian watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, a second ship is currently being loaded in the Black Sea port of Taman, and will set sail in the near future.

The world’s largest wheat exporter has been lobbying for access to the Algerian market, and is planning to send two vessels with a total of 60,000 tons of wheat in September.

The shipments mark the first major supply of Russian wheat to Algeria since 2016, excluding a cargo of 28,500 tons shipped in June.

The Russian agriculture safety watchdog also said that Algeria’s export potential exceeds seven million tons.

“The quality characteristics of the grain, which fully meet the country’s requirements for imported products, were confirmed by specialists,” the regulator added.

Russian wheat producers had no access to Algeria, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, until October last year. Back then, the North African country eased the sanitary terms regarding grains, which made it possible to offer wheat from the Black Sea with higher protein.

In total, Russia exported 79,000 tons of grain and its processed products to Algeria in the agricultural year 2020-2021. The shipments included wheat, chickpeas, flax seeds, oat and buckwheat flakes, and millet.

