Russia on track to reap another bumper grain harvest

15 Sep, 2021 10:40
Grain production in Russia is expected to reach 118 million tons this year, including more than 75 million tons of wheat, according to a Russian Grain Union forecast.

Data by the Ministry of Agriculture shows that production of grain and leguminous crops has amounted to 98.9 million tons as of September 14, against 113.6 million tons collected last year.

Some 70.7 million tons of wheat has been threshed from 24.4 million hectares of planted area. Russian farmers have also reaped 17.5 million tons of barley. Production of sunflower and soybeans reached 1.9 million tons and over 700,000 tons, respectively.

Russia’s booming agricultural production has surged by more than 20% over the last seven years. The country has managed to capture more than half of the global wheat market, becoming the world’s biggest exporter of grain, thanks to bumper harvests and attractive pricing. Since the early 2000s, Russia’s share of the global wheat market has quadrupled. In 2018-2019, Russia delivered 35.2 million tons of wheat to the global market.

The country is projected to retain its leadership in the world's wheat market in the coming years.

