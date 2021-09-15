 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russian gas deliveries via Nord Stream 2 pipeline won’t start in October – Gazprom

15 Sep, 2021 15:09
Get short URL
Russian gas deliveries via Nord Stream 2 pipeline won’t start in October – Gazprom
The Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility in Lubmin, north eastern Germany, on September 7, 2020 © AFP / Odd ANDERSEN
Supplies of natural gas to Europe via the completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not start on October 1, according to the CEO of Russian energy major Gazprom, Alexey Miller.

Responding to media reports on Wednesday suggesting that deliveries via the pipeline could begin next month, he said: “No. Supplies will not start on October 1.”

Gasflow via Nord Stream 2 were expected to begin as early as October, with volumes exceeding expectations. Russia’s Gazprom said it is ready to begin gas deliveries once the new pipeline obtains the required EU certification. However, this process could take up to four months under EU rules.

Also on rt.com Still no need for Nord Stream 2? European gas prices hit decade high due to shortage of supply

The certification delay has sent European natural gas prices to record highs, exceeding $960 per 1,000 cubic meters as of Wednesday. 

The European market is severely short of supplies due to increased demand amid the post-pandemic recovery and a drop in deliveries from its key supply source, Norway’s Troll gas field, due to unplanned outages. A recent accident at the Gazprom plant in Russia has also forced the company to cut its supply to European underground storage facilities.

According to Gazprom’s statement last week, gas supplies via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could total 5.6 billion cubic meters this year, if the EU gives the green light.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies