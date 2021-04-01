We’re becoming one with the data: Keiser Report looks at a reality where EVERYTHING is spying on us

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss surveillance capitalism – “the panopticon built by private corporations” – which is collecting and selling the data of their customers.

Everything around us – our cars, refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, and so on – is spying on us, says Stacy. “They say they want to know their customers better,” but it turns out these companies are “making profit for their shareholders,” she adds. “A lot of car companies are now selling data to private groups, who then sell it to the government.”

According to Max, “This is data rapture. An infinite amount of data is transmitted infinitely and stored for a cost of zero … We become one with the data … lose this corporeal mantle, and simply enter into the infosphere and unify.”

