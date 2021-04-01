 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
We’re becoming one with the data: Keiser Report looks at a reality where EVERYTHING is spying on us

1 Apr, 2021 14:31
© Pixabay.com / Gerd Altmann
Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss surveillance capitalism – “the panopticon built by private corporations” – which is collecting and selling the data of their customers.

Everything around us – our cars, refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, and so on – is spying on us, says Stacy. “They say they want to know their customers better,” but it turns out these companies are “making profit for their shareholders,” she adds. “A lot of car companies are now selling data to private groups, who then sell it to the government.”

According to Max, “This is data rapture. An infinite amount of data is transmitted infinitely and stored for a cost of zero … We become one with the data … lose this corporeal mantle, and simply enter into the infosphere and unify.”

