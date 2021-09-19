 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian gold production dips slightly, silver output grows

19 Sep, 2021 05:12
Russian gold production dips slightly, silver output grows
Gold production in Russia in January to June decreased by 1.9% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 135.51 tons, the country’s Ministry of Finance said.

The figures are based on raw materials supply data from Russian refineries.

Production of mined gold in the reporting period amounted to 112.61 tons, against 116.38 tons in January to June 2020, while production of by-product gold stood at 7.42 tons against 8.27 tons last year. Production of secondary gold in the first six months of the year increased to 15.48 tons, against 13.45 tons in 2021.

Meanwhile, silver production increased in the reporting period by 1.8%, rising to 445.18 tons, compared with 437.3 tons in 2020.

Russia’s Ministry of Finance has been publishing statistics on the country’s production of precious metals since 2014. However, it does not provide data on gold-bearing concentrates that are exported for processing and are not returned to Russian refineries.

