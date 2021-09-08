 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Russia’s foreign exchange reserves top all-time high, up by over $17 BILLION in August

8 Sep, 2021 06:04
Get short URL
Russia’s foreign exchange reserves top all-time high, up by over $17 BILLION in August
© Getty Images / Colin Anderson
Russia’s gold and foreign currency holdings have risen to a record high of $618.1 billion as of September 1, according to data published by the country’s central bank.

They grew by $17.1 billion, or 2.9%, since August 1.

According to the regulator, the previous record was registered on August 27, when Russian international reserves amounted to $615.6 billion.

These comprise highly liquid foreign assets including stocks of monetary gold, foreign currencies and Special Drawing Right (SDR) assets, which are at the disposal of the Central Bank of Russia and the government.

The holdings exceeded a target level of $500 billion set by the regulator in June 2019 and have remained above that threshold ever since. 

In 2020, Russia’s reserves surged by over $40 billion despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s economy, which forced the government to increase spending to support businesses and households.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies