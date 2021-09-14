Is bitcoin becoming the global monetary standard? RT’s Keiser Report explains
14 Sep, 2021 11:00
While many bitcoin opponents criticize the world’s top cryptocurrency for using ‘more electricity than many countries,’ Max and Stacy look back to what Henry Ford and others said about an energy-backed currency.
They also discuss the problem with using gold when governments control so much of it.
