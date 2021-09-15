EU red tape prevents Russia from boosting NS2 gas supplies to Europe – Lavrov
“Now the process of obtaining the necessary permits from the German regulator is underway. The process is not fast. The beginning of 2022 has been indicated,” Lavrov told the press.Also on rt.com Early launch of Nord Stream 2 could ‘balance’ EU gas market & stop price surge – Kremlin
Experts say this could be the reason behind the current surge in gas prices, which have been smashing records for several days now. According to the press secretary of the German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA), Fita Wolf, Nord Stream 2’s certification may take several months, a prospect which practically forces market participants to raise prices.
To add to the problem, the pipeline’s main adversaries, Ukraine and the United States, have both vowed to complicate the certification procedure.
According to Lavrov, there will be many roadblocks before certification is finally granted.Also on rt.com Gas price in Europe smashes historic high as EU debates limiting Russian imports
“I have no doubt that attempts to attack this gas pipeline will continue,” the Russian foreign minister said.
Gas prices in Europe have risen 20% since the start of trading on Wednesday. The price of October futures on the Dutch TTF exchange exceeded $964 per 1,000 cubic meters by 11am GMT, ICE data shows.
