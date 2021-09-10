Why is China selling oil from its state reserves? Boom Bust explores
10 Sep, 2021 12:31
In an unprecedented move, China has revealed plans to publicly sell crude from its state reserves to contain prices. This is expected to “stabilize domestic market supply and effectively guarantee the country’s energy security.”
RT’s Brent Jabbour and Rachel Blevins talk to David McAlvany of McAlvany Financial Group about how the latest actions by the Chinese government could influence the global oil market.
