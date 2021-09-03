China to use Eastern Economic Forum as opportunity to boost cooperation with Russia’s Far East
“We are ready to work with the Russian Federation for expansion of cooperation on the whole territory of the Far East, contribute to the recovery of the region’s economy, its sustainable development, and recovery after the pandemic,” the envoy said, speaking at the EEF, which kicked off in Vladivostok on Thursday.Also on rt.com Trade turnover between Russia’s Far East and China tops $10 billion
“China is ready to encourage any enterprises that may invest in the Far East, as well as expand bilateral cooperation with Russia in various fields,” he added.
According to the ambassador, Beijing and Moscow have managed to form a reliable and comprehensive strategic partnership with bilateral trade and growing economic cooperation.
“Since 2015 when the first EEF was held, the format has become an important platform for the development of international economic cooperation in the Far East.”
