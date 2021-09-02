Trade turnover between Russia’s Far East and China tops $10 billion
“China is Russia’s key economic partner in the Far East,” the minister said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that kicked off in Russia’s Vladivostok on Thursday.
“The strength of this partnership has been tested by the pandemic, which has had a serious negative impact on foreign trade,” Chekunov added.Also on rt.com Bilateral trade between Russia & Netherlands rebounds from post-pandemic lows
The trade turnover between Russia’s Far East and China is expected to reach $20 billion by 2024, he said.
According to the minister, developing and boosting foreign trade and business activity between the regions is an important area of focus for the Russian-Chinese Commission on Cooperation and Development of the Far East and the Baikal Region of the Russian Federation and northeast China.
The three-day economic forum, taking place on September 2-4, is expected to welcome its high-level guests both in person and online.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.