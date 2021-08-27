How will rising chip prices impact consumers? RT’s Boom Bust investigates
27 Aug, 2021 11:00
As the global semiconductor chip shortage drags on, the world’s largest manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, has announced it is raising prices by as much as 20% to keep up with demand.
Boom Bust’s Christy Ai explains whether consumers will now have to pay more for their electronics.
